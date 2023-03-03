FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Customers were lined up Friday for the opening of a new “Crumbl Cookies” location in Fresno.

The new shop is located at Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.

This makes the second location in the city. The other locations are in Clovis and Madera.

The original Fresno location is at 7969 North Blackstone.

The shop features over 250 flavors, but only showcases “6” of them each week, however, they always have the warm “chocolate chip.”

Created by two cousins, Crumbl Cookies originated at a small shop in Utah back in 2017.