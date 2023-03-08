FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno officials are urging all residents to turn their sprinkler timers off in anticipation of heavy rains expected in the coming days.

City representatives said under the current One Day a Week Outdoor Water Use Schedule, odd-numbered addresses can water on Sundays.

The Fresno Municipal Code prohibits the irrigation of outdoor landscaping with potable water during and within 48 hours after measurable rainfall.

According to experts from the National Weather Service in Hanford Fresno expects to receive several inches of rain over the next few days, beginning Thursday.

They said this amount of rain will saturate the soil which can lead to problems with the roots of trees and shrubs and ultimately contributes to the death or uprooting of trees. When soil becomes saturated through over-watering or heavy rains, plants cannot develop new, fine feeder roots that are responsible for the uptake of nutrients.

Also, additional water from irrigation systems to already saturated soil will simply run off.

For these reasons, by turning sprinkler timers off, residents can help conserve water so lawns, plants, and trees can still receive the water they need.