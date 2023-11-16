HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Strike out boredom with Turkey Bowling on Nov. 18 in Hanford on the Downtown Hanford Winter Wonderland ice rink.

Organizers say competitors will be able to bowl frozen turkey across the Handford Winter Wonderland ice rink competing for a chance to win a free turkey.

To bowl a turkey, the price is $5 per bowler/player. The youth competition for ages five to 15 begins from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the adult competition for ages 16 and up is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This event will take place on Nov 18. located at 400 N. Douty St in Hanford, CA.

