PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – The most recent storm to hit the Valley has forced the temporary closure of a popular South Valley casino, per the business’s social media pages.

According to officials with the Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, the Tule River Reservation has experienced extensive flooding and roadway damage. So much so, the roads leading to the Tule River Reservation are closed.

“Eagle Mountain Casino will be closed until further notice. The goal is trying to restore the road to a point where we can have regular vehicle traffic,” said Neil Peyron, Chairman of the Tule River Tribe.

The post goes on to share how the safety of the Tribal community is the Tribe’s priority, and states that they are working on getting the roads repaired to ensure safe travel.

“The current priority for the Tule River Tribe is providing emergency vehicles access to the road and repair of infrastructure. No heavy vehicles are allowed, foot traffic and light side-by-side vehicles are allowed at this time to shuttle casino guests and to deliver emergency essentials to residents”, said Peyron.

The post encourages anyone who is interested in becoming an emergency volunteer to call 559-853-6195. It also shares that non-residents who need to be evacuated from the area may call 559-791-2123.