TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare native Richard Torrez Jr. will be stepping into the ring for his fourth professional boxing match this weekend in New York.

On Saturday night, Torrez Jr. will be facing off against Ahmed Hefny in a six-round heavyweight match at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre.

Torrez Jr. has had a successful career since his professional debut in 2022, remaining undefeated with a record of 3-0. In his last two fights, Torrez Jr. has taken home the win with first-round stoppages.

During his amateur career, Torrez Jr. qualified to represent the United States at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where he won a silver medal in the super heavyweight class.

Saturday’s match will be broadcast live on EPSN+.