Tulare youth football team wins national championship title

CANTON, Ohio (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare Patriots are coming back to the Central Valley as national champions after winning the title game Saturday.

The pee wee team is one of two valley teams representing the area at the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Youth Championship in Canton, Ohio.

In their championship game, the Patriots defeated a Washington team — the Orting Cardinals — 27-12.

A chaperone in Ohio right now said the team had a rough start at first, but were able to overcome their challenges.

She added the team played in rain and snow — conditions they’re not used to.

The team has been undefeated the past two seasons, with an impressive 26-0 record.

The other team from the valley, Fresno’s Edison Tigers, have their championship match Sunday at 5 a.m. PST. You can watch the game via livestream by clicking here.

