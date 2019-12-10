Tulare youth football team headed to national championship

There’s another youth football team in the valley making national noise. The Patriots have not lost a game in two years.

Now the pee wee team from Tulare will represent the valley at The Pro Football Hall of Fame World Youth Championship in Canton, Ohio.

It’s the biggest stage for this level. The team held a final practice Monday.

“We’ve been invited to play in Canton for this national championship. This is our first time going, we’re super excited,” head coach Booker T Jones III said.

He said the team is already the regional champions and has a record of 26-0. “I’ve watched this team play all year and as the stakes get higher, this team seems to get better,” he said.

They’ve been undefeated the past two seasons.

“I enjoy playing with teamwork, and I just love scoring touchdowns,” Nathan Cordova said.

“We’re going to represent Tulare the best way we can,” Jones III said.

Demaje Riley was already nervous, but not for the competition.

“We have to take a plane and that’s what I’m scared about right now. Because I’ve never been on a plane,” he said.

Players said they’re more than teammates. “We’re family,” Cordova said.

Jones III said the boys are very special, and their connection is what’s going to set them apart.

“It’s definitely going to be something that they’re never going to forget. You know, I tell the kids all the time you’re going to remember these relationships for life,” he said.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/patriots-calltothehall-canton?sharetype=teams&member=3293158&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&pc_code=ot_co_dashboard_a&rcid=6251ca669d5247349e3c4e4a0648f3b0