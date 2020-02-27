Tulare Western High School community mourns dean of students killed in traffic collision

Rudy Carrasco, 49, of Woodlake (Courtesy of the Tulare Western High School)

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Students, faculty, staff and the rest of the Tulare Western High School community are mourning the loss of their dean of students who was killed Wednesday in a Tulare traffic collision.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. involving a black 2000 Infinity i30 and a white 2011 Toyota Prius in the intersection of H Street and San Joaquin Avenue, Lt. Jerod Boatman of the Tulare Police Department said.

The driver of the Toyota, Rudy Carrasco, 49, of Woodlake, had to be extricated out of the vehicle by firefighters due to the amount of damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle, police said.

The other driver was able to exit his Infinity on his own.

Carrasco and the driver of the Infinity were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for their injuries.

Boatman said officers were told that Carrasco was pronounced dead by doctors around 11 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the police department.

Carrasco began his time at Tulare Western High School as an athletic director and physical education teach in 1997, said Tony Rodriguez, Superintendent of Tulare Joint Union High School District.

There he served students by working with teachers, coaches and administrators that achieved winning seasons and Valley championships in a variety of sports.

Rodriguez said Carrasco then became Tulare Western’s dean of students in 2006.

He worked in that position representing the high school as he served all students, parents, co-workers and the community in an administrative capacity.

A statement released by the superintendent said the following:

The District knows Rudy as a loving father, son, brother, and dedicated employee. Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to Rudy’s family. Rudy will be truly missed. Tony Rodriguez, Superintendent of Tulare Joint Union High School District

