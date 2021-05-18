Tulare Union students win $80,000 for school in Samsung STEM contest

TULARE, California (KSEE) – The Tulare Union High School Stem Program has been awarded tens of thousands of dollars for their artificial intelligence device to stop traffic collisions.

Seven students with the high school were finalists for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest beating thousands of other applicants to receive the grand prize.

The students, unfortunately, did not receive the grand prize, but they did win an extra $15,000 for being a finalist and winning a different prize.

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest asked high school students to develop artificial intelligence solutions to real-world issues.

Victor Martinez-Ambriz is a student at Tulare Union High School who worked on the project. He said this was a fun concept to work on and they got creative with their ideas.

“Our group was kind of all in the age of getting our driver’s license, so we were all taking driving courses and were exposed to this issue firsthand so when Samsung came with this opportunity to help solve this issue this was the perfect opportunity to solve the problem,” said Victor.

Victor said they submitted a device for a car dashboard that alerts drivers of stoplights, stop signs, and other vehicles to prevent crashes.

Jayen Bhakta was the lead engineer on the project and said it was fun getting behind the wheel to see if this device worked.

“This was a very hands-on project so this is the first time I got field experience three years before I should of in a year where we didn’t think we would get anything, so it has just been an amazing experience and our first steps in the building process,” said Jayen.

The team was awarded the community choice winner award and will receive an additional $15,000 on top of the $65,000 they received for being a finalist.

Meaning, these students collectively won $80,000 for their school. Something their teacher, Eric York, says they deserve.

“I am super proud of this group they have been working so hard the lead engineer has put in over 100 hours in terms of the project itself and engineering it and making the video and they have been working hard,” said York.

According to the students, the money they have won will go towards school supplies and future projects.