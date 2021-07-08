Tulare teenager killed after firearm accidentally discharges, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager died after a firearm was accidentally shot on Thursday, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a subject with a gunshot wound at the 300 block of Gemini Street in Tulare.

When arriving on scene, Tulare Police say they located the unconscious 16-year-old male victim in the driveaway of the home.

According to officials, officers began performing CPR on the victim who was then rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Officials say after interviewing those at the scene, police determined that the incident occurred due to the accidental discharge of a gun.

Police say, Cesar Enrique Chavez, 21, admitted to police that he and the victim were taking apart a firearm not knowing there was a round in the chamber, and that he was holding the gun when it was discharged.

According to the Tulare Police Department, Chavez is also the boyfriend of the victim’s sister.

Police say Chavez was later transported to the Tulare County Jail and charged with manslaughter and possession of an illegal assault rifle.

According to officials, Chavez also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.