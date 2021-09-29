Tulare teen arrested after investigators say they found a loaded gun in his backpack

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies arrested a 13-year-old boy Tuesday after investigators said he had a loaded gun on a Tulare school campus.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Oak Valley School Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m. on a report of a teen boy with a gun.

Deputies say they found a loaded handgun in the boy’s backpack. The 13-year-old was taken into custody and no injuries were reported. Detectives determined that the boy had made “criminal threats to another person at the school.”

The boy’s home was searched and detectives say they found and collected more firearms from the household.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information on the case is asked to call (800) 808-0488 or report anonymously using tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at (559) 725-4194.