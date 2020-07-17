Tulare Sheriff to give away food & face masks in Ivanhoe amid pandemic

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and the Tulare County Sheriff’s PAL Program gave away food and masks at Stone Corral Elementary School Tuesday, July 14, 2020. These drive-thru events are done in partnership with the USDA and Seven Oaks Church. Sheriff Boudreaux is pictured handing out masks to a little girl in Seville. (Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and staff will hand out food and face masks Friday evening in Ivanhoe following past giveaways amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The giveaways are part of Boudreaux’s educational enforcement approach to wearing face masks in public to slow the spread of the virus in Tulare County, said spokeswoman Teresa Douglass.

The giveaway goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Iglesia Espiritu Santo y Fuego, at 15900 Avenue 332 in Ivanhoe.

On top of giving away food and face masks, the sheriff and staff will also pass out information about who should wear a mask, when and where, Douglass said.

The giveaways were made possible through a partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Seven Oaks Church in Visalia.

More information can be found by contacting Daisy at 559-802-9589.

Upcoming food and mask giveaways in Tulare County:

Poplar: 10 a.m. to noon, July 21, at Pleasantview Elementary School, 18900 Ave. 145

Goshen: 5-7 p.m., July 24, at Goshen Elementary School, 6505 Ave. 308

Strathmore: 5-7 p.m., July 28, at Strathmore Middle School, 19840 Orange Belt Drive

