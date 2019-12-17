Tulare Sheriff surprises elementary school students with more than 430 gifts

KINGSBURG, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Students at Kings River Elementary School in Kingsburg were sitting in the quad on Monday morning not knowing what was about to happen, when Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux pulled up to give them a holiday surprise that every kid wishes for.

“Ladies and gentlemen, what we did today from the Sheriff’s Office, we brought toys for every single child at the school,” Boudreaux said while gates rolled up revealing hundreds of toys.

Screams and smiles were heard and seen throughout the quad as students jumped up and down. Each of them would be walking away with a gift.

Boudreaux said it was important for his office to give back this holiday season.

“Eighty-five percent of the kids or more come from a little community here in Tulare County called New London, predominantly a town of farmworkers, and the kids really don’t have a lot,” he said.

The gifts were donated during the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office toy drive from Dec. 5 to Dec. 13. More than 430 toys were given to students on Monday morning.

“We were excited when those gates rolled up and those kids exploded with excitement, that’s what Christmas is about,” Boudreaux said.

While some expect to see several gifts under the Christmas tree this holiday season, for others, that’s not the case.

“For a lot of them, this is probably the only Christmas gift they’re going to receive,” Boudreaux said.

That’s why he says this time of year is the perfect occasion to give back.

“During this time, for those who have, it’s important we give to those who struggle,” he said.

This year’s toy drive is something Boudreaux said he hopes to do every year.

“We’re going to dedicate to do this on an annual basis for the children of our community here in Tulare County,” he said.

