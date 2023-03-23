TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is reminding everyone to obey road closure signs.

In a Facebook post, Boudreaux says signs are there for a reason – YOUR SAFETY.

The Sheriff’s office released a video showing multiple vehicles stuck in flood water at Highway 43 and Avenue 144 near Corcoran.

Please do not go around barricades, Boudreaux says. This has been especially troublesome, according to Boudreaux, in the Allensworth/Alpaugh area, where car after car has gotten stuck and drivers had to be rescued.