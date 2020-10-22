Tulare Public Library offering free ‘slow down’ yard signs

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare Public Library is offering free ‘Slow Down’ yard signs – while supplies last.

The library, along with Tulare Police Department and Council Member Sayre, partnered together to make the signs available.

Library staff say the free signs are on a first-come-first-served bases. Library hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday – Friday, and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

For more information you can call the library at 559-685-4500.

