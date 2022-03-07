TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare police officer was seriously injured after a crash during a pursuit with a Fresno woman in the city of Lindsay Saturday night, according to police.

The officer involved in the crash was identified as Sgt. Chris Marvin. He has been a police officer for 13 years with the City of Tulare, police said.

Police said Sgt. Marvin sustained a “brain bleed, fractured vertebra in the neck, and a concussion.” Sgt. Marvin was treated at a local area hospital and is expected to be released today.

Officers said at approximately 7:00 p.m. that they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle they say was reported stolen in the area of Cartmill Avenue and Highway 99 in Tulare. When officers tried to stop the vehicle they say the driver, later identified as Emily Gonzalez, 36 of Fresno, didn’t pull over.

Police said Gonzalez was running posted stop signs while traveling at a high rate of speed.

Authorities said the pursuit continued into Lindsay, where the suspect vehicle failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Olive and Hermosa avenues. Officials say the suspect hit a Tulare patrol vehicle, causing major damage.

Officers said Gonzalez and the vehicle’s passenger were transported to an area hospital. She was treated and later released from a local hospital and booked into Tulare County jail.