Tulare police seek driver involved in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare Police are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on October 18.

Officers arrived at Kern and J streets around 8 a.m. for an injury hit-and-run involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was found on the northwest corner with visible injuries, police said.

The victim, identified as Maximino Ascenio Antonio, 58, of Tulare, was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The driver that hit Antonio immediately fled the scene failing to render aid or provide information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tulare Police at 559-684-4290.

