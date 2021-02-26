Tulare Police launches text to 911 service for wireless customers within city

FILE- This March 15, 2018, file photo shows a 911 call center in Roswell, Ga., with one of the computer screens used by dispatchers shows a text message that has come into the system. The Roswell call center is one of the few in the United States that accepts text messages. Most places in the U.S. don’t have access to text-to-911 services, an increasingly crucial gap during an era of mass shootings and other catastrophes, when a phone call is not always an option. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane, File)

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Wireless customers within Tulare city limits can now send text messages to 911 for emergency help when they are not able to make a 911 phone call.

The service is available to any Verizon Wireless, AT&T, T-Mobile, Comcast or Sprint customers within range of a cell tower in the city.

Sgt. Ed Hinojosa said the new system is not designed to replace calling 911 but was instead developed as an enhancement to reaching 911 services in three specific situations: The caller is hearing or voice impaired, a medical emergency that renders the person incapable of speech, or when talking out loud would put the caller in danger, such as a home invasion, an abduction, a domestic violence incident or an active shooter situation.

Hinojosa said the police department is honored to be one of the first agencies in the Valley to be selected to provide the service.

Areas where text to 911 is not available will receive a “bounce back” message telling them to make a phone call instead.

Wireless customers in Tulare should keep the following in mind if they send a text to 911: