TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department says the Tulare Joint Union High School District received information regarding multiple social media posts involving possible threats of a school shooting at Mission Oak High School.

Detectives say they investigated the social media posts and located the origin of the threat.

Investigators say the original message was created by a student after hearing rumors of a possible school shooting.

However, the source of the rumors is still unknown.

Police say there is no indication any of the threats or rumors are credible at this time.