TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Around 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a silent hold-up alarm at Citizens Business Bank on East Prosperity Avenue.

Officers say they were able to determine that a robbery had happened at the location, but are still investigating the scene.

Police are describing the suspect as a large person wearing a disguise.

Police will provide more information as their investigation goes on.