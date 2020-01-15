Tulare police identify person of interest in deadly hit-and-run

TULARE, California (KGPE) – Police in Tulare are looking for the man they said may be involved in a deadly hit-and-run.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of West Inyo and D Street.
The victim, identified as 61-year-old Marcelino Escobedo of Tulare, died from his injuries Monday.
“It was reported the victim had severe injuries,” Sgt. Eddie Hinojosa said Tuesday.
Hinojosa said Escobedo died at Kaweah Delta Hospital and his injuries were so severe he never regained consciousness and remained in critical condition.
Hinojosa also said he had little information on the victim and did not know if he was a transient, but adds that the department is learning more about the suspected driver.
“We believe it’s a break. We did find a business in the area we believe the suspect visited. Prior to the accident,” he said.
Police are looking for a Hispanic male, with a darker complexion in his 40s to 60s, along with his vehicle a blue mid to late 1990s Nissan Quest.
Hinojosa said the man visited a mini-mart just feet away from the crash site, minutes before the collision was reported.
Employees at the market did not want to go on camera but said they remember the man and had not seen him before. They said he bought a beer, but did not seem like he had been drinking.
Investigators believe Escobedo was outside a crosswalk and the driver’s biggest mistake was leaving the scene.
“Had he stopped and had he had all the proper documentation for the vehicle, if he was a licensed driver, there’s a good chance he would have just been able to drive home after taking a report with the police,” he said.
Investigators are now following up on leads. The driver will likely face felony hit and run charges.
