Tulare police identify person of interest in deadly hit-and-run

TULARE, California (KGPE) – Police in Tulare are looking for the man they said may be involved in a deadly hit-and-run.​

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of West Inyo and D Street.​​

The victim, identified as 61-year-old Marcelino Escobedo of Tulare, died from his injuries Monday.

“It was reported the victim had severe injuries,” Sgt. Eddie Hinojosa said Tuesday. ​​

Hinojosa said Escobedo died at Kaweah Delta Hospital and his injuries were so severe he never regained consciousness and remained in critical condition. ​

Hinojosa also said he had little information on the victim and did not know if he was a transient, but adds that the department is learning more about the suspected driver.​​

“We believe it’s a break. We did find a business in the area we believe the suspect visited. Prior to the accident,” he said. ​​

Police are looking for a Hispanic male, with a darker complexion in his 40s to 60s, along with his vehicle a blue mid to late 1990s Nissan Quest.​

Hinojosa said the man visited a mini-mart just feet away from the crash site, minutes before the collision was reported.​

Employees at the market did not want to go on camera but said they remember the man and had not seen him before.​ They said he bought a beer, but did not seem like he had been drinking.​

Investigators believe Escobedo was outside a crosswalk and the driver’s biggest mistake was leaving the scene.​​

“Had he stopped and had he had all the proper documentation for the vehicle, if he was a licensed driver, there’s a good chance he would have just been able to drive home after taking a report with the police,” he said. ​​

Investigators are now following up on leads. The driver will likely face felony hit and run charges.​

