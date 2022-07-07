TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare Police officer was arrested for driving under the influence after a concerned citizen called regarding a Tulare Police officer who was observed parked and asleep in his marked patrol vehicle, according to Tulare Police officers.

Officers say Tulare Police officers received a call from a citizen regarding a Tulare Police Officer who was observed parked and asleep in his marked patrol vehicle. The officer was identified by his unit number and determined to be Officer Frank Garcia, who has been employed with this department for two-and-a-half years.

To ensure full transparency and to avoid bias, Tulare Police say the California Highway Patrol was contacted to conduct a DUI investigation.

After the investigation, police say the CHP arrested Officer Garcia for driving under the influence, and later to be issued a citation to appear in court.

Police say the California Highway Patrol submitted their case to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

The Tulare County DA has formally filed charges against Officer Garcia and will be moving forward with criminal court proceedings.

Officials say an Internal Affairs investigation was initiated by Tulare Police Department. Per protocol, Officer Garcia has been on paid administrative leave since the date of the incident.

Chief Ynclan’s statement:

“The Tulare Police Department wishes to clearly indicate its commitment to full disclosure and transparency with regard to reports of potential officer misconduct. All individuals shall be held accountable for their actions.”

If convicted, Officer Garcia can face up to a year in jail and misdemeanor probation, according to the Tulare County District Attorney.