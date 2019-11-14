Tulare man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

Francisco Cuevas, 25, of Tulare (Courtesy of the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office)

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Tulare man was sentenced to life in prison for child molestation Nov. 6 in Tulare County Superior Court, authorities announced Thursday.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said Francisco Cuevas, 25, pleaded guilty on Aug. 19 to three counts of lewd act upon a child under 14 with the special allegation that the defendant committed the crime against multiple victims.

Cuevas also pleaded guilty to one count of sexual penetration of a child age 10 or younger.

All four counts are felonies.

The crimes occurred in Tulare between December 2011 and January 2017 against four female minor victims, Spokesman Dan Underwood said.

In addition to his sentence, Cuevas must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Under current state law, Cuevas will not be eligible for parole for 45 years.

