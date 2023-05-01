TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare man has been booked into prison on charges of child molestation, according to the Tulare County District Attorney.

On Friday, April 28, a Tulare County jury found 52-year-old Steven Brian Arey, of Tulare, guilty of twenty counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen against three victims.

Officials say the jury also found a special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes were committed against multiple victims.

Each of the following counts are felonies and considered strike offenses:

Eighteen of the crimes occurred between January 1, 1996, and November 1, 2002, against a boy, who was between the ages of seven and thirteen at the time of the sexual assaults.

One of the crimes occurred between January 1, 1996, and August 29, 2000, against a girl, who was between the ages of ten and thirteen at the time of the sexual assault.

One of the crimes occurred between January 1, 1996, and March 5, 2001, against a girl, who was between the ages of eight and thirteen at the time of the sexual assault.

Officials say each of the sexual assault crimes occurred in the City of Tulare.

Sentencing is set for May 26, where officials say Arey faces 300 years to life in state prison and will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.