TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 40-year-old Tulare man died in a crash on Highway 99 in Tulare County Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 3:59 a.m. officers received 911 calls of a crash at northbound Highway 99, south of Drive 92B near Tangus Ranch.

Investigators say a 40-year-old man from Tulare, was driving a 2015 Kia northbound on Highway 99, south of Road 92B, in the number one lane.

When CHP said a 66-year-old man from Delano, was driving a 2015 Freightliner, pulling a set of trailers, northbound Highway 99, south of Road 92B, in the number two lane.

CHP investigators say the Kia was traveling at a high rate of speed overtaking the Freightliner, when the the driver allowed the Kia to travel to the left onto the median shoulder. The Kia crashed into multiple water-filled crash barrels and then continued back to the east across northbound Highway 99 and struck the left front of the Freightliner.

CHP says the Kia continued to the east onto the east dirt shoulder and came to rest on all four wheels.

The driver of the Freightliner stopped on the shoulder. The driver of the Kia died at the scene. It is unknown if alcohol and or drugs appear to be a factor in this crash, according to CHP.