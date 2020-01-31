Tulare man declared dead at scene after vehicle collision, police says

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man is dead after a traffic collision in Tulare on Wednesday afternoon.

Tulare Police Officers responded at the intersection of Tulare Avenue and Morrison Street at around 2:30 p.m to a vehicle collision involving two vehicles.

Officers say they found both involved vehicles on the north side of the roadway of Tulare Avenue.

One of the vehicles involved was a red Honda passenger car and the driver was found partially ejected while the passenger was fully ejected and was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to authorities.

The driver, 29-year-old Gerardo Lupercio of Tulare, was declared deceased at the scene, authorities say.

Witnesses told officers that Lupercio was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed and his vehicle was illegally modified with racing-type equipment.

Authorities say the solo occupant of the additional vehicle was also transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to call the Tulare Police Department.

