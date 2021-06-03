Convicted sex offender from Tulare accused of kidnapping 5-year-old girl

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he lured a 5-year-old girl away from her family at the Keysville South Campground near Lake Isabella.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the area after receiving reports of a missing girl. She was found by her family before deputies arrived.

Deputies learned the girl had been lured away from the campsite by a stranger later identified as 62-year-old David Barrera, sheriff’s officials said. The Tulare man allegedly took the girl to a secluded area and hid her while her family looked for her.

Her family found her with Barrera, officials said.

Barrera is a convicted sex offender who had an active felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. He’s charged with kidnapping a child under 14, annoying or molesting a child under 18 with a prior offense and two counts of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense.