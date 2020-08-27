Tulare & Madera counties describe challenges in getting off monitoring list

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – While some counties in California have been able to come off the state’s watch list, several Valley counties are struggling to do so.

While Fresno County’s hospitalizations have decreased, their positivity rate remains well above 10%.

In Tulare County, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased as well, but gatherings have played a large role in its transmission rates.

“We are still here in Tulare County seeing some of the highest rates of transmission of new cases coming in, in the state,” said Carrie Monteiro, the public information officer for the county’s Health & Human Services Agency.

The county is seeing a rate of transmission of 300 cases per 100,000 people, and roughly 40% of recent cases have been tied to gatherings, Monteiro said.

But she said they have seen a decline in the amount of cases being reported each day.

“We are seeing numbers come in at lesser degree and less amounts than we were seeing in July,” she said.

However, Monteiro urged people to not let their guard down and continue to follow health guidelines.

In Madera County, Public Health Director Sara Bosse said a large number of their cases have been among farm workers.

“Having resources that are available to folks and that they feel comfortable accessing is really what we’re working on,” Bosse said.

She added that their daily case count has decreased.

As flu season approaches, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a new contract with a diagnostics company that allows California to process up to 150,000 more tests per day with a turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours. The goal is for the state to start processing these tests by November.

“This provides us the ability to have much more stability and the ability to provide more reliability to people who are at risk, essential workers,” Newsom said.

The faster turnaround time could be key in helping slow the spread of the virus.

“If we can get turnaround test results in 24-48 hours, it will extremely be helpful in our contact tracing efforts,” Monteiro said

While a new CDC guideline now says people who have been exposed to COVID-19 but aren’t showing symptoms may not have to get tested, Newsom said California will not be following that.

“I don’t agree with the new CDC guidance, period, full stop. And it’s not the policy in the state of California. We will not be influenced by that change,” he said.

Newsom ended his press conference by announcing that on Friday, he’ll be announcing reopening modifications.

“It is time for us to now move into a new phase. We look forward on Friday illuminate you on what that phase will look like when we begin to move forward with some modified reopening in a much more prescribed way than we’ve seen in the past…” he said.

