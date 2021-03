FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was rescued from an empty water tank Thursday, according to the Tulare County Fire Department.

Units from the Tulare and Kingsburg fire departments responded to a report of an individual stuck inside an empty water tank in the 38200 block of Road 32.

Crews on scene were able to safely extract the victim utilizing ropes and a firetruck.

Officials say the victim was assessed by medical personnel at the scene.

It is unknown why the person was in the tank.