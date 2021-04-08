Tulare High School students want to improve traffic safety, and now they need your vote

Central Valley students are one of the top 10 finalists in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow competition

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Students from Tulare Union High School are the only California-based team in the finals of Samsung’s “Solve for Tomorrow” competition, and now they need your vote.

“We started looking at artificial intelligence and brainstorming applications,” said Eric York, a teacher at Tulare Union High School. “From there, one of the applications was how can we improve traffic safety.”

That’s when the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition came into play.

“We had already looked at artificial intelligence and then we heard about the competition,” York says. “We started thinking, okay how can we actually build a prototype? How can we participate in this contest?”

With support from local businesses and Tulare Union High School, the students got to work on the project. Eventually, they had a working device.

“Essentially what it does, they put it in the dashboard of a car and when they approach a stoplight or a stop sign then it will emit a tone that alerts the driver that there’s an upcoming intersection.”

Now the students need the Central Valley’s help. Their project is one of 10 finalists in the the Community Choice Award Contest portion of Samsung’s competition, the only one from California.

You can vote at Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow website until May 3.