Photo provided by the Office of the District Attorney, County of Tulare

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 44-year-old man was convicted Monday of attempted murder of Police officers.

The Tulare District Attorney says prosecutors secured a guilty verdict for Marwin McDarment, 44, for the attempted murder and assault with a firearm of multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.

According to the DA on Sept. 9, 2011, after an argument in the morning, McDarment arrived at a house and pulled a gun on the occupants.

McDarment fled when authorities were notified. Authorities say two Tulare deputies passed McDarment’s truck and attempted a felony traffic stop.

When one deputy approached with his firearm drawn, officials say McDarment opened fire. During the shootout, an officer with the Department of Public Safety tribal police joined deputies to subdue McDarment.

According to the DA the jury convicted McDarment of two counts of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a firearm of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The court also said they found true that McDarment possessed prior strikes for assault with a deadly weapon (1996), attempted carjacking (2004), and assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury (2004). Since 2011, McDarment has been represented by eight attorneys and filed numerous trial continuances. McDarment faces over 190 years in prison.