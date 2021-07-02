Tulare foster parent arrested on charges of child molestation has fostered approximately 51 children, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police arrested a Tulare foster parent Thursday after receiving “reports of possible child molestation.”

Police arrested Fred Guerrero, 76. Guerrero is “being charged with multiple counts of child molestation and oral copulation of children under the age of 10.”

Detectives say they have learned that Guerrero has been a foster parent for approximately 20 years.

Authorities say victims have come forward to report incidents that date back to as far as 2001. In total, Guerrero has fostered approximately 51 children.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Matt Muller at 559-685-2300 ext 2157.