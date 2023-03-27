TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County Sheriff’s Office drone captured the rescue of three people and a dog Sunday.

Drone footage released shows Tulare County Fire Department, Deputies, and Fire Personnel rescuing three people and a dog after they went around the road closure signs on Highway 43 and got stuck on the flooded roadway.

Tulare County deputies say their Wren 1 plane was able to get to the scene first and identify the issue and location of the three people and update emergency officials on their activity.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux wants to remind everyone how important it is to adhere to road closure signs.

“You may think the conditions look safe enough, but they are not,” says Boudreaux.