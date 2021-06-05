Tulare detectives investigate homicide after subject found in vehicle early this morning

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred earlier today.

The Tulare Police Department Communications Unit received a call just after 2 a.m. regarding a suspicious vehicle located near the North West Street and West Prosperity Avenue intersection.

The victim was found inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived on scene.

Officers and emergency personnel attempted to perform live saving measures, but pronounced the victim deceased on scene due to the severity of their injuries.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released until the next of kin has been notified.

There is currently no known motive for the homicide, and detectives are actively investigating the situation.

This marks the city’s fourth homicide of this year.

The Tulare Police Department has asked anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Art Cabello at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2149.