Tulare deputies searching for 2 missing teenagers from Poplar

POPLAR, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are searching for two teenage girls who ran away from home on Friday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to a home on Friday in Poplar for a report of two missing teenagers.

Officials say 17-year-old Brianna Calderon and 14-year-old Destiny Calderon were reported missing after running away from home between 3:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

The two teenagers are believed to be in the Bakersfield area, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding Brianna and Destiny’s whereabouts to contact the Tulare County Sheriff Department at (559) 733-6218 or through the Tulare County Sheriff TipNow at (559) 725-4194 or by email at tcso@tipnow.com.