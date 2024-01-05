TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 74-year-old Goshen man who went missing Thursday.

Deputies say Marcelino Flores was last seen at 1:30 p.m. at his home on the 6800 block of Harvest Avenue.

74-year-old Marcelino Flores

At that time, he was wearing an orange/brown flannel shirt, red shoes, and a black hat.

Marcelino is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has gray hair and a mustache.

Officials say he is at risk because he suffers from dementia.

If you have seen Marcelino or know where he is, please contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 559-733-6218.