TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office say 11 people have been arrested in connection to over $90,000 in welfare fraud.
12 felony arrest warrants and six misdemeanor arrest warrants were served for suspects wanted for allegedly committing welfare fraud in Tulare County. Officials from the District Attorney’s office say suspects were arrested and either booked into the Tulare County Jail or cited and released.
Those suspects arrested include
- Ja Lee See, 35, of Visalia
- Jose Cervantes, 31 of Porterville
- Nasir See, 32 of Visalia
- Rosa Gilley, 53 of Porterville
- Delia Velasquez, 38 of Visalia
- Marlo Martinez, 45 of Tulare
- Loretta Hughes, 28 of Visalia
- Angel Gutierrez, 41 of Tulare
- Keyla Ramos, 27 of Visalia
- Rosa Ruelas, 30 of Tulare
- William Gutierrez, 40 of Visalia
According to a release from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, in these cases the fraud included failing to report income and failing to report changes in household composition.
“It is a felony for an individual to make a false statement or misrepresentation of material facts in order to obtain over $950 of aid that they were not entitled to receive,” said the release from the DA’s office.
Officials from the District Attorney’s Office say they have identified more than $200,000 in fraudulent benefits in 2022, adding that felony criminal charges were filed in those cases.