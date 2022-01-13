Tulare D.A. says homicide suspects arrested during Visalia bust could face the death penalty

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – State and local officials announced the arrest of suspects said to be involved in the 2020 deaths of three teens in Visalia during a joint press conference Thursday.

Mark Aceves, 20, Cesar Lopez, 19, and Abraham Molina, 20, were arrested on charges related to the deaths of three teens in Visalia in 2020.

According to detectives, the investigation into the shooting led to the discovery of a “criminal enterprise operating across state lines and into the country of Mexico.”

The shooting occurred on May 5, 2020, at Golden West High School in Visalia where Jose Hernandez-Peña, 19, Isaiah Rule, 18, and Blake Medeiros, 19 were killed. The teenagers were found dead from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle near the high school.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward says the three men could face the possibility of the death penalty. However, in the state of California, there is a moratorium on the death penalty after Governor Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Order to halt the punishment in 2019. Ward says despite the moratorium, a death penalty conviction could still happen.

“The answer to that is absolutely, that’s why I commented on, the reality is we have a dysfunctional death penalty right now. The voters in the state of California, repeatedly time and time again express their will that a death penalty should exist in California,” Ward said. He continued, “technically we could get a death verdict if a different governor were to be in the office and have a different administration and a different view on it, the answer to your question is yes there could be a death sentence handed out,” Ward said.

On Dec. 20, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a reward for information that helped lead to an arrest in the triple homicide.

Officers say the Governor’s reward of $50,000 is still available for those with direct knowledge of the shooting. Those with information are asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 713-4234.