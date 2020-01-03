Tulare County woman’s disappearance may be due to domestic violence incident, sheriff’s office says



TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE) — Authorities are still working around the clock to find a missing Tulare County woman. Brittney Steenbergen’s family is heartbroken and just want to see her come home.

Plainview is where Brittney Steenbergen lives with four of her kids, it’s the last place she was seen on Dec. 28. Capt. Chris Wenzinger with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said one of Steenbergen’s children called 911 on New Year’s Eve around 4:30 p.m.

“They reported [Steenbergen] was missing, as well as [her boyfriend] Adel Hussein,” he said.

The family car, a dark blue 2007 Toyota RAV4, was gone, too. Investigators immediately went to Steenbergen’s home.

“While the interviews were being conducted, it was learned that there was possibly a domestic violence incident that occurred,” Wenzinger said.

Over Facebook Messenger, Steenbergen’s sister-in-law Christie LeRoy described the missing woman as a caring mom.

“She loves her children more than anything. We love her so much and want her home unharmed,” she wrote. “Her parents are so worried they can’t sleep.”

Hussein, who is described to be “estranged” to Steenbergen, has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He was last seen New Year’s Eve in Tipton around 6 p.m. He’s known to hang around Plainview, Porterville and Fresno.

Wenzinger said many law enforcement agencies have stepped up to help in the search for both Steenbergen and Hussein.Paragraph

“There has been an outpouring of assistance from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies — which Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is thankful,” he said.

The homicide unit is handling the investigation now, which is standard protocol for all missing adults.

If you know where Steenbergen or Hussein is, please let the sheriff’s office know. You can call 559-733-6218, email TCSO@tipmail.com, or leave a voice or text message at 559-725-4194.

