Tulare County wildfire prompts more evacuation warnings

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The SQF Complex Fire in the Sequoia National Forest has prompted more evacuation warnings to be issued on Friday as it chars more than 50,000 acres.

The warning, issued by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, affects the following communities:

Alpine Village

Sequoia Crest

Redwood Drive

The fire is heading to the direction of these communities and Sheriff Boudreaux is asking people to be prepared to leave, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. An evacuation warning is not a mandatory evacuation order, which means there is a potential threat to life and/or property and those who require additional time to evacuate, or those who have pets and livestock should leave now.

Camp Nelson, Rodgers Camp, Coy Flat and Mountain Air continue to be under an evacuation warning.

The communities of Ponderosa, Cedar Slope, Pyles Boys Camp and points between are under an evacuation order.

A temporary evacuation point has been established in Porterville by the American Red Cross at Porterville College Stadium Gate Two.

The SQF Complex Fire, consists of the Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire, which were started on Aug. 19 due to lightning, said Mike Goicoechea, Incident Commander. The combined fire has burned 52,017 acres in the Golden Trout Wilderness, which covers Sequoia and Inyo national forests.

Roads are closed at Johnsondale Bridge and Sherman Pass, Highway 190, and the County Transfer Station, as well as M107 and Mountain Road 50.

A total of 630 personnel, consisting of 43 engines, 11 hand crews, 16 water tenders, nine helicopters and eight dozers, are on scene.

More information on the SQF Complex Fire can be found here.

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: -->Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.