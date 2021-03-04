Tulare County switches to My Turn platform for COVID-19 vaccination notifications, scheduling appointments

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County is now using the statewide My Turn platform for COVID-19 vaccination notifications and scheduling appointments, health officials announced Thursday.

Vaccination appointments are now available in the new scheduling platform My Turn for those eligible groups to make appointments for the coronavirus vaccine, said Carrie Monteiro, a county spokeswoman. Through the statewide system, residents can sign up to receive notifications through text or email when it is their turn to receive a vaccine, based on eligibility, and to schedule both first and second vaccination appointments.

If residents cannot visit the website, they can call 1-833-422-4255 if they need assistance over the phone.

Health officials also announced a partnership with health care startup Curative to operate an ongoing mass vaccination clinic at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. If you are currently eligible to get vaccinated in Tulare County and have yet to secure an appointment elsewhere, visit the county’s COVID-19 website to schedule your appointment or call the Tulare County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 559-685-2260.

The mass vaccination site located at the International Agri-Center in Tulare will operate four days a week, including weekends.

Curative operates mass vaccination clinics throughout California.