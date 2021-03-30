Tulare County Superior Court to re-open public service counters

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Superior Court has announced plans to re-open public service counters this week after months of limited operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Thursday, April 1, public service counters at the court will be open by appointment only.

That same day, the Self Help Resource Centers in both Visalia and the South County Justice Center will also start accepting appointments for in-person service.

In-person services at the South County Justice Center will also still remain available without an appointment.

You can find more information on how to schedule an appointment by visiting the court’s website.

