Tulare County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Woodlake

WOODLAKE, Calif. (KSEE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Woodlake Saturday afternoon.

Deputies were called to a home in the 1100 block of East Naranjo Blvd. in Woodlake for a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man shot to death at the home.

Deputies say they were able to track the suspect down near Highway 198 and the Kaweah Recreation Boat Ramp.

Detectives are at the two scenes investigating. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.