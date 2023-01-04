Children playing control soccer ball tactics cone on grass field with for training background Training children in Soccer

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) will host a free soccer camp in January, officials announced on Wednesday.

Sheriff Boudreaux is inviting parents to register their kids for the soccer camp that will take place on Saturday, January 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McDermont Field House at 365 N. Sweetbriar Avenue in Lindsay.

The camp is available for kids ages 5-14 and will feature five different sessions including nutrition, stretching, a soccer clinic, a competition, and free play.

Additionally, lunch will be provided for the participants. Athletic clothing is recommended.

Volunteers are welcome. To register for the event visit their website or call Daisy at (559) 802-9589.