TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating 36-year-old Ramon Chavez.

According to detectives, Ramon was last seen at about 8:00 p.m. on October 18, 2022, in the 4400 block of Avenue 308 in Goshen. He is described as 5-foot-11 and about 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing the same sweater seen in the photograph along with black pants.

Detectives say Ramon was driving a white 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with a license plate number 9ASH677. The vehicle was found in the area of Elder Ave. and 24th Ave. in Kings County.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ramon Chavez is encouraged to contact Sergeant Hector Rodriguez at (559) 733-6218, (800) 808-0488, Tip Now Line: (559) 725-4194 or by e-mail tcso@tipnow.com.