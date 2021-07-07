Tulare County sheriff’s deputy arrested on rape charges, police say

As Lieutenant Gary Marks, left, looks on, Deputy Luis Araujo was named Officer of the Year during the Knights of Columbus’ 37th Public Safety Night at the St. Mary Parish Center. At right is David Rodriguez, trustee Knights of Columbus, Council 2268.

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputy Luis Araujo was arrested Saturday night at a house party in Hanford, accused of raping a woman.

Hanford Police were called out to the home just after 10:00 p.m. where Araujo was arrested and bailed out shortly after.

Araujo, 40, has worked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office since 2017.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released a statement following his arrest:

“This is an off-duty-related allegation and it is important to allow time for a thorough investigation. Immediately upon learning of the allegations, he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation. Deputy Luis Araujo is a four-year employee and is currently assigned to patrol. The Sheriff’s office is asking for a complete and thorough investigation to determine the facts of the case.”