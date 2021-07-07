Tulare County sheriff’s deputy arrested on rape charges, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputy Luis Araujo was arrested Saturday night at a house party in Hanford, accused of raping a woman.
Hanford Police were called out to the home just after 10:00 p.m. where Araujo was arrested and bailed out shortly after.
Araujo, 40, has worked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office since 2017.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released a statement following his arrest:
“This is an off-duty-related allegation and it is important to allow time for a thorough investigation. Immediately upon learning of the allegations, he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation. Deputy Luis Araujo is a four-year employee and is currently assigned to patrol. The Sheriff’s office is asking for a complete and thorough investigation to determine the facts of the case.”