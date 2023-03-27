TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced he has reduced the evacuation order to a warning for the community of Allensworth.

The evacuation warning will include all homes, businesses, and access roads.

Boundaries:

North Boundary: Highway 43 Central Valley Highway (South of Avenue 56)

East Boundary: Highway 43 Central Valley Highway

West Boundary: East of Road 80

South Boundary: North Avenue 16

Evacuation Warning – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office ask residents to please be mindful while traveling because there are still several areas under construction as well as several road closures and water on the roadways throughout the county.

An Evacuation Warning means people may return to the area, but should remain prepared to leave if conditions change.

For additional resources or information, please call (559) 802-9791 or refer to the County of Tulare website, emergencies page, at TulareCounty.ca.gov/emergencies.

Sandbags are available at many locations throughout Tulare County. For a list and map of locations click here.