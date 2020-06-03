Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux to ‘focus on the community’ following controversial Twitter post

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is now off Twitter.

“I deleted it. It’s not worth it to me. I would rather focus on the community,” he said Tuesday.

RELATED: Sheriff Boudreaux apologizes after ‘completely misconstrued’ Twitter post

Boudreaux faced backlash over the weekend after posting a tweet reading:

“For all those people who are hating cops across this nation. Just leave your name and address at your local police agency and let them know whenever you dial 911 or need emergency services you no longer wish for them to respond to your calls for help.” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Twitter

Sheriff Boudreaux said it was part of a longer message he was unable to fit in a single Twitter post and only part was being shared – taking it out of context.

He later took to a video on Facebook to apologize for it.

“I wanted to take the high road and realize that maybe I was less sympathetic to those that were really seeing it differently than I was and so I did, I recognized that and said ‘hey look, I hope that you can accept my apology I didn’t mean to offend anybody,'” he said.

Farmersville’s Mayor Greg Gomez said he did not see the initial tweet, but saw the portion being shared.

“I was just shocked. I didn’t know what to think because it did not sound empathetic. It sounded dismissive of what people were feeling,” he said.

“This is embarrassing and beneath the office of Tulare County Sheriff. If he were my police chief, I’d demand he be fired.” Mayor Greg Gomez on Twitter

Boudreaux said he sympathizes with demonstrators and chose the wrong words while trying to speak out against vandalism and rioting.

“I as sheriff in good faith can’t stand there and say ‘hey protest away as violently as you want I just don’t agree with it,’ but I would’ve been the first one to say ‘let’s run a peaceful rally.’ We, as the law enforcement community, we’re going to stand with you,” said Boudreaux.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.