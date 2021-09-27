Tulare County Sheriff issues new evacuation warning for Windy Fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an evacuation warning for both sides of the Kern River from the Gold Ledge Campground south to River Kern, Tulare County, at the Tulare / Kern border.

Boudreaux said this warning will include all private properties, businesses, residences, structures, campsites, campgrounds, Forest Service roads, access roads, attached roads, and trails.

The temporary evacuation point, where you may find information and assistance, is at Porterville College, 100 E. College Ave.

Individuals who may need assistance evacuating may call 2-1-1. Older individuals (60+) who need assistance with evacuation or information may call the senior hotline at 1-800-321-2462.

All evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for the Windy Fire, Boudreaux said.