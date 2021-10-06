Tulare County Sheriff issues new evacuation orders for KNP Complex Fire

A firefighter lays hose around the Foothills Visitor Center while battling the KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have issued new evacuations for the KNP Complex Fire burning in Tulare County on Wednesday morning.

Tulare County Sheriff deputies say an evacuation order has been issued for all residences on both sides of North Fork from Sheep Creek to Yucca Creek and Dinley Drive.

According to officials, a road closure will be in effect at North Fork at Sheep Creek.

Deputies say evacuation warnings still remain in place for all structures from Old Three Rivers Road and Blossom Drive to S. Fork Drive up Highway 198 to Mineral King Drive, including N. Fork Drive.

These evacuation warnings also include all side roads along Highway 198 to Mineral King Drive.

A map for more information on evacuation warnings and orders can be found here.

